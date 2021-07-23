https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/cleveland-indians-baseball-team-changes-name-cleveland-guardians-sappy-pathetic-video/

Cleveland’s Major League Baseball franchise announced Friday its new nickname will be the Guardians.

Because “Indian” is offensive.

The franchise made the announcement in a sappy, pathetic video.

Wow.

Maybe they should focus on their game instead.

MLB Alerts reported:

In addition to announcing the new moniker, Cleveland unveiled the new logo it will wear once the name change is completed. After years of criticism and backlash over the previous name, including protesters setting up outside of Progressive Field, the club issued a statement in December 2020 announcing it was beginning the process of dropping it from its title.

