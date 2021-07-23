https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/23/cleveland-indians-finally-announce-a-new-lame-name-with-help-from-tom-hanks-n415224
About The Author
Related Posts
Democrat Voters in NYC Mayoral Primary Abandon BLM and Antifa — Pro-NYPD Candidate Takes Huge Lead in Race
June 23, 2021
Kamala Harris Utterly Beclowns Herself When Asked About Ron DeSantis' EO on COVID Restrictions
May 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy