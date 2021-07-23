https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/columbian-woman-dies-shocking-bungee-jump-mishap-video/

The New York Post is reporting:

A Colombian bungee-jumper plummeted to her death this week after a communications mishap caused her to leap off a bridge without a fastened cord.

“She got confused,” Gustavo Guzmán, the mayor of Fredonia, told El Tiempo of the freak accident, which occurred Sunday in Amagá in northern Colombia.

First-time jumper Yecenia Morales, 25, and her unnamed boyfriend had traveled to the Amagá viaduct — a popular bungee spot — on an excursion organized by local company Sky Bungee Jumping, according to Newsflash. The two lovebirds were reportedly the 90th jumpers of the day when they approached the platform.

Things went wrong after the operators signaled Morales’ beau — who was ahead of her in line — to take the plunge. But, apparently thinking the cue was meant for her, the young lawyer leaped off the bridge without an attached safety cord and plummeted about 164 feet to the valley below, Newsflash reported.