In a resurfaced 2019 podcast hosted by Ezra Klein of Vox and the New York Post, Howard University professor and 1619 Project author Nikole Hannah-Jones praised Cuba’s socialist economy, deeming it one of the “most equal” countries in the west.

“If you want to see the most equal, multiracial democ … it’s not a democracy – the most equal, multiracial country in our hemisphere it would be Cuba,” Hannah-Jones said, the NY Post reported.

She then praised Cuba’s socialist economy, claiming it has led to “the least inequality”.

“Cuba actually has the least inequality, and that’s largely due to socialism, which I’m sure no one wants to hear,” she said on the podcast.

As the people of Cuba revolt against their Communist government, Cuba’s economic policies have led to mass starvation and inflation.

Pavel Vidal, a former central bank economist in Cuba, estimated that inflation could reach 900% this year, according to Reuters.

Campus Reform spoke to several Cuban protestors outside the White House, demanding liberation from the Cuban government, insisting that “freedom” would remedy their needs.

“The problem is not the lack of food or the lack of medicine, it’s the lack of freedom. If we had freedom, we would have food and medicine; you can bet on that,” one said.

Another Cuban immigrant dismissed the idea of lifting the U.S. embargo, saying that it would only give Cuba’s regime “more money to control the people”.

“Yesterday, [Joe Biden] said that he wanted to lift the embargo, but that’s not what we’re asking for… [All that will do] is let the dictatorship have more money to control the people.”

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ agent did not respond to Campus Reform’s inquiry.

