A group of Republicans in the House and Senate are proposing to defund institutions of higher education that offer students abortion pills.

The Protecting Life on College Campus Act of 2021 “would prohibit Federal funds from going to any institution of higher learning that hosts or is affiliated with a student-based service site that provides abortion drugs or abortion to students of the institution or to employees of the institution or site,” Texas Rep. Chip Roy’s office said in a press release.

“A college dorm room is no place to have a do-it-yourself abortion, and the American taxpayer should not be paying for the destruction of innocent human life on our college campuses,” Roy said in the release, stating that the bill “is about guarding young college women and their unborn children from the predatory abortion industry’s radical and reckless push for universal access to abortions.”

Roy’s office said that, under the legislation, institutions of higher learning that wish to remain eligible to federal funding would be “required to submit an annual report to the Secretary of Education and the Secretary of Health and Human Services certifying that no site provides abortion drugs or abortions to students of the institution.



