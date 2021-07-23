https://thelibertydaily.com/corrupt-clinton-communist-tony-podesta-joins-huawei-to-lobby-biden-regime-for-favors/

Of all the comic book supervillains in the Clinton-Obama-Biden orbit, Tony Podesta is among the most evil. Unlike his brother John who wielded power from the limelight, Tony is a lobbyist lurking in the shadows. That means his power is tied to money and often goes to the highest bidder at the time. Today, the winning bid went to Chi-Com telecom front company Huawei.

His power has waned since 2017 when his lucrative endeavors in Ukraine were fodder for the Robert Mueller investigation. Apparently, that didn’t working Huawei who sees Podesta as a direct connection to Joe Biden. According to The Post Millennial:

Huawei has failed to gain a foothold in the American market, and much of that fact is due to the actions taken by the Trump administration. In February 2020 for example, the Department of Justice (DOJ) charged Huawei with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. According to Politico, the DOJ alleged that Huawei “helped Iran’s authoritarian government build out its domestic surveillance capabilities and tried to secretly do business in North Korea.” The company’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada in 2018, and is currently in court fighting extradition to the United States, where she faces charges brought forth by the DOJ. Needless to say, Huawei-American relations tilt heavily in the latter’s favour. The company has announced a plan to change that however, with the assistance of a man who not only knows the ins and outs of lobbying in Washington, but is also a longtime friend of President Biden himself. That man is Tony Podesta.

Blue Checks on Twitter had some harsh words for the political mercenary…

Donald Trump Jr: “China First seems to be the Democrat’s mantra. Look no further than this. DC is a cesspool.”

Greg Price: “After his lobbying empire came crashing down for selling out to the Russians, Tony Podesta has decided to rehabilitate his career by selling out to the Chinese. What a snake.”

Josh Rogin: “Tony Podesta, trying to rehabilitate his career after selling out to the Russians, decides to sell out to the Chinese. Shameful.”

Dinesh D’Souza: “After being condemned by former president Trump, Chinese tech giant Huawei has enlisted the help of Tony Podesta in their effort to win over the Biden administration.”

The Chinese Communist Party knows a bargain when they see it. Tony Podesta and Huawei both took big losses under the Trump administration, but together they hope for a resurgence through Biden. The CCP is laughing at us openly now.

