The crooked Podesta brothers are still in the news. John Podesta was Hillary’s campaign manager who managed to lose the 2016 election despite having the media, Big Tech, and no doubt all the voting machines throughout the US in his favor. Now Tony is hired by the Chinese corporation Huawei, the firm President Trump warned America about.

America needs to wake up and not stand for criminals and corrupted individuals who are just plain sucking the life out of this great country.

John Podesta was with the Clintons in the 1990’s. He’s behind most all of the nasty liberal non-profits created to kill the conservative movement.

John Podesta did meet with voting machine executives in their efforts to stop Trump.

The Post Milineal reported that Tony Podesta, who worked with Paul Manafort in the Ukraine, yet somehow avoided being indicted, has been given a job.

After being condemned by former president Trump, Chinese tech giant Huawei has enlisted the help of Tony Podesta in their effort to win over the Biden administration.

Huawei has failed to gain a foothold in the American market, and much of that fact is due to the actions taken by the Trump administration. In February 2020 for example, the Department of Justice (DOJ) charged Huawei with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. According to Politico, the DOJ alleged that Huawei “helped Iran’s authoritarian government build out its domestic surveillance capabilities and tried to secretly do business in North Korea.”

The company’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada in 2018, and is currently in court fighting extradition to the United States, where she faces charges brought forth by the DOJ. This comes as no surprise to anyone who has been following the Gateway Pundit for years.

