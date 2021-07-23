https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-to-psaki-republicans-are-proud-to-support-the-police-democrats-are-demonizing-them/

Texas Senator Ted Cruz called-out White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Friday after the top Biden aide accused Republicans of moving to “defund” the police; saying it’s the Democrats who are “demonizing” the men and women in blue.

“Republicans are proud to support the police, to stand with the men and women of blue, while Democrats are demonizing and vilifying the brave men and women of law enforcement,” said Ted Cruz from the US Capitol.

Sen. @tedcruz: “Republicans are proud to support the police, to stand with the men and women of blue, while Democrats are demonizing and vilifying the brave men and women of law enforcement.” pic.twitter.com/MlpfwkPqRw — The Hill (@thehill) July 23, 2021

“I think the President believes we shouldn’t allow access to guns to those criminals who are illegally buying them from dealers across the country,” said the Press Secretary in June. “Part of it is also ensuring specific guidance to communities to ensure they have funding to get more community police. Something that was supported by the American Jobs Plan… Some might say the other party was for defunding the police,” she added.

Did Jen Psaki just imply that Republicans support defunding the police? pic.twitter.com/5GZAK5m1zs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2021

“The President did mention that the American Rescue Plan, a lot of Democrats, could help ensure that local cops were kept on the beat in communities across the country. It did not receive a single Republican vote. That funding has been used to keep cops on the beat!” claimed Psaki a short time later.

“Any local department would argue that keeping cops on the beat … is something that helped them fight crime in their communities,” she added.

Absolutely shameless. Under questioning from Fox’s Peter Doocy, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argues it’s *Republicans* who have been defunding the police and not supporting law enforcement because they didn’t vote for Biden’s stimulus boondoggle the American Rescue Plan. pic.twitter.com/pIwfFkonu1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 28, 2021

Watch Cruz’ comments above.

