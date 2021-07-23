https://noqreport.com/2021/07/23/dc-police-chief-incensed-after-another-shooting-in-broad-daylight-you-cannot-coddle-violent-criminals/

Source: Fox News/Screenshot

Robert Contee III, chief of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, did not hold back during his Friday press conference following a daytime shooting near downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday that saw multiple rounds being fired near outdoor diners.

Two people were shot in what appeared to be a targeted shooting that resulted in people scrambling for cover. D.C. Police have released video of the suspects and the vehicle they left the scene in. Customers describe seeing “sparks” and running inside the restaurant.

Another customer says she saw a young guy running and firing a gun.

DC’s bustling 14th Street is virtually shutdown as the investigation begins. pic.twitter.com/8sxu1bE9sH — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) July 23, 2021 The suspects and vehicle, described as an older black sedan, were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in video here. pic.twitter.com/n8P2gR5ps9 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021 “But I will tell you the truth, the real issue is we have a vicious cycle of bad actors who do things, no accountability, and they end up back in communities, and the police officers, I guarantee you when we lock up whoever did this, they will be no stranger to us, I […]