House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., left, and members of the GOP Doctors Caucus, speaks during a news conference about the delta variant. / PHOTO: Associated Press (Headline USA) Republican politicians were under increasing pressure to persuade COVID-19 vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots as the Biden administration faces a wall of resistance with only half the country fully vaccinated.

Amid an aggressive public-relations push, there were signs that messaging was changing this week, as even some conservative leaders advocated for the shots.

On Fox News, host Sean Hannity implored his viewers to “please take COVID seriously,” saying, “Enough people have died.”

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley on Twitter encouraged “ALL eligible Iowans/Americans to get vaccinated.”

“The delta variant scares me,” he wrote.

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise , the House Republican whip, distributed pictures of himself receiving his first dose of the vaccine last weekend after months of holding out.In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis , who has been selling campaign merchandise mocking masks and medical experts, this week pointed to data showing the vast majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.“These vaccines are saving lives,” he said.And in Alabama, Republican […]