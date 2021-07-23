https://noqreport.com/2021/07/23/despite-strong-gop-resistance-some-republicans-support-bidens-vax-push/
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., left, and members of the GOP Doctors Caucus, speaks during a news conference about the delta variant. / PHOTO: Associated Press (Headline USA) Republican politicians were under increasing pressure to persuade COVID-19 vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots as the Biden administration faces a wall of resistance with only half the country fully vaccinated.
Amid an aggressive public-relations push, there were signs that messaging was changing this week, as even some conservative leaders advocated for the shots.
On Fox News, host Sean Hannity implored his viewers to “please take COVID seriously,” saying, “Enough people have died.”
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley on Twitter encouraged “ALL eligible Iowans/Americans to get vaccinated.”
“The delta variant scares me,” he wrote.
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise , the House Republican whip, distributed pictures of himself receiving his first dose of the vaccine last weekend after months of holding out.In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis , who has been selling campaign merchandise mocking masks and medical experts, this week pointed to data showing the vast majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.“These vaccines are saving lives,” he said.And in Alabama, Republican […]
Read the whole story at headlineusa.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker