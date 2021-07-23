https://www.theepochtimes.com/doctor-calls-out-faucis-vaccine-frenzy-after-he-slammed-missouri-for-low-vaccination-rates_3913555.html

An Arizona doctor decried the COVID-19 vaccines as dangerous after National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci criticized Missouri for not having a high enough vaccination rate.

Fauci recently called out Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, stating, “If you have a low level of vaccination, which certain sections of the state of Missouri have, you are going to see an increase in infections, which ultimately might lead to an increase in hospitalizations.”

Over half of Missouri’s adult population has completed vaccination, with 57 percent initiating vaccination. But these numbers are not as high as other states. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Missouri ranks 39 in the nation for vaccine rates. By comparison, the most vaccinated state is Vermont, which currently has 67 percent of its population fully vaccinated.

Fauci painted a grim picture for Missouri and blamed “vaccine hesitancy” for a reported surge in Missouri COVID-19 cases, but not everyone in the medical profession agrees.

Dr. Jane Orient is an outspoken member of the medical community who expressed concerns over the current climate of the industry, the vaccine, and PCR test accuracy. She spoke with The Epoch Times about the data coming out of Missouri: “There are reports of deaths, but then you look at the Department of Health and you see that statistics are going down. There is definitely a vaccine frenzy, and the question is what’s in it and why do they want everyone to take it?”

The Data on Vaccinations

The Mayo Clinic Data, Missouri Tracker, CDC Tracker, and independent USA Facts tracer are tracking the statistics.

(Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services)

Orient noted that she believes the data is not being properly recorded on virus cases or reports of vaccine injuries. Neither the CDC nor the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services responded when contacted about these allegations.

Similar claims have led America’s Frontline Doctors to sue to stop emergency authorization of the vaccines. In addition, White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted last week that the current administration is influencing the flow of information about vaccines on social media. A lawsuit has since been filed against Facebook regarding the issue.

“It’s unprecedented from a medical perspective,” she scoffed at the pressure to get vaccinated. “This is not the black plague. We have viral epidemics periodically and they do fade away. And this would have been no different if we didn’t have it counted on the news.”

Her main concern is that the CDC is pushing a shot that has not been fully FDA-approved, not finished clinical trials, and that the side effects are not being taken seriously.

During Fauci’s statements about Missouri, he said “the vaccines have shown to be exquisitely effective, without a doubt” and went on to state “and quite safe.”

The CDC’s own website declares, “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

In addition, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services released a fact sheet (pdf) that noted, “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Everyone 12 years of age and older is now eligible to get a free COVID-19 vaccination.”

But Orient declared, “I think the vaccine is very dangerous.” She explained that the mRNA technology used in some of the shots is new and not completely understood even by developers.

The FDA responded to a request for comment by offering their information regarding Emergency Use Authorizations which have been granted to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, and the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Their explanation does not conclude that the vaccines are safe or effective but that, “Clinical trials are evaluating investigational COVID-19 vaccines in tens of thousands of study participants to generate the scientific data and other information needed by FDA to determine safety and effectiveness.”

PCR Testing

Orient also discussed the PCR tests—which are used to detect COVID-19 and new variants. She detailed that PCR tests are not like standard tests. They can be altered to change the threshold for positive results, producing a large number of false positives throughout the pandemic.

The test itself has been seen as somewhat controversial. The creator of PCR technology, Kary Mullis, originally designed it to replicate DNA, not test for viruses. But it is now the standard of the COVID-19 era.

Variants and Information Suppression

Concerns about COVID-19 variants in Missouri led the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the University of Missouri (MU) to create The Sewershed Surveillance Project. This new science tracks virus genetic material in wastewater and has detected variant strains as of their last testing update.

(DHSS Environmental Public Health Tracking Image)

This data is being used by officials like Fauci to warn people about the Delta variant and encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But upon further discussion with Orient, she calmly broke down how viruses often change and mutate, and that the current vaccines—like the flu shot—may not be effective against any variant because they were not developed for those strands. “That’s what viruses do. Will it be more lethal? Probably not. How effective are the vaccines? We don’t know.”

A 2020 study confirmed Orient’s conclusion, and detailed, “Ill-informed discussions of mutations thrive during virus outbreaks, including the ongoing spread of SARS-CoV-2. In reality, mutations are a natural part of the virus life cycle and rarely impact outbreaks dramatically.”

Fauci and the CDC’s approach to the pandemic has led Orient, among others, to mistrust their politics. She stated, “There’s every reason to suspect that information is being suppressed.”

Neither Fauci’s NIH office nor the CDC responded to her comments, but Orient’s philosophy of medicine has served her for decades. She describes herself as “a 38th-year medical student,” who doesn’t have all the answers but likes to ask questions and find the right diagnosis.

Asking questions is a standard element of the scientific method. Missouri is being criticized by health officials, but its people represent all Americans, including those who are asking about the effectiveness and safety of a new vaccine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

