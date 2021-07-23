https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/doj-drops-nursing-home-criminal-investigation-against-cuomo/
A terrible day for thousands of families. In a letter to @SteveScalise, @TheJusticeDept wrote that they were dropping the nursing home investigations in all states including New York. There will be no justice for our loved ones, and it feels like we’ve lost them all over again. pic.twitter.com/DV7uNRMr9D
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 23, 2021
DOJ drops nursing home probe in all 50 states.