MCCONNELSBURG, PA — OK, this is big: The chain of integrity in precincts such as Fulton County-and other precincts- has been identified as having major compromises.

The PA Department of State DECERTIFIED Fulton County’s voting machines! Election officials have pretty much admitted that the voting machines were tampered with. Democrat damage control is trying to prevent them from being included in a forensic audit in their desperate effort to cover their tracks

PA news site, WFMZ (a PA news site) goes into detail on these developments:

The Pennsylvania Department of State decertified Fulton County’s voting machines on Wednesday after officials there participated in a third-party audit.

The voluntary probe came at the request of Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Gettysburg, who’s currently spearheading a larger effort to audit machines in Tioga, York and Philadelphia counties amid his ongoing campaign to ferret out fraudulent activity during the past two elections.

Because a huge number of people are keeping the heat on our politicians to do their duty in demanding accountability we are seeing overwhelming evidence of election interference on a large scale.

When it comes to the election fraud in 2020, what will be hard for some to grasp is the sheer magnitude of the crime.

“(Criminal profilers) said the data easily available showed the election fraud patterns had two very alarming characteristics: It was not the first time this was tried, and it will likely be performed again, at scale, in the next election.”

“The team, educated in some of the most sophisticated organized fraud tactics, posited that this was not a dry run. Their thesis is that if one were to seriously evaluate the balloting in many states for 2014, 2016 and 2018, one will find traces of what happened in 2020.”

It’s next to impossible for complicit election officials to keep fraud under wraps if someone has the belly to grab a flashlight and start looking.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said Wednesday she has “no other choice” after Fulton County officials confirmed that Wake Technology Services Inc. accessed its Dominion voting machines earlier this year, violating the state’s chain of custody provisions and other “strict limitations” designed to prevent tampering after admitting actually admitted that their technology partners (Wake Technology) illegally accessed their Dominion voting machines at the beginning of 2021. These are the same Dominion machines that seem to keep popping back up concerning how easy they are to hack.

“These actions were taken in a manner that was not transparent or bipartisan,” she said. “As a result of the access granted to Wake TSI, Fulton County’s certified system has been compromised and neither Fulton County; the vendor, Dominion Voting Systems; nor the Department of State can verify that the impacted components of Fulton County’s leased voting system are safe to use in future elections.”

I am not aware that Wake Technology had business accessing the anti-tampering components in the first place. We will be hearing about how this is an isolated event-right after hearing for months that this action never could have happened. As an IT guy, it’s not hard to realize that if Wake Technology had access past the firewalls to the machines it is reasonable to assume that they also were given access to things such as the election database, system logs, and SURPRISE!, the ability to file transfer data from USB drives.

Almost identical to what the tinfoil hats ‘election conspiracy theorists were saying as early as the day of the election.

And in another total shock, Wake Technology was also involved with the recount efforts in Maricopa County where an audit revealed huge irregularities.

The Democrats in Pennsylvania are having a major meltdown regarding the statements released this week about their election integrity- and they are NOT going to get sent into a corner for a ‘time-out’.

But let’s play with this a little: while decertification seems like a good thing, it really only serves to prevent these machines from affecting future elections.

By their own admission that the voting machines were tampered with, Democrats appear to be trying to hide their actions.

But here’s the sneaky part: by decertifying the ‘corrupt’ election machines, Democrats are preventing them from being subject to a forensic audit that Republicans in the state are demanding.

In short, they are not going to allow the machines to be examined when time is critical in order to prevent Democrats from trying to cover their tracks further.

Mastriano said in a news release last week that Degraffenreid “lacked the authority to decertify counties’ machines.” He said the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, of which he is chairman, “will press forward in the pursuit of a forensic investigation.”

“What we are seeing is a convergence of scare tactics from Wolf Administration and the Attorney General to intimidate county officials and obstruct a forensic investigation,” he said.

“Gov. Wolf and AG Shapiro are standing in the way of the constitutional authority of the General Assembly,” he added. “For people who once lectured the state about transparency and accountability, we all ask, what do they have to hide?”

“Continuing to indulge Donald Trump’s #Big lie could lead to more activity like what we saw on Jan. 6,” Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh

Sorry, I must have missed that.

I was under the impression that it was Trump’s camp that caused the Jan. 6 insurrection. And now a Democrat seems to be threatening that it will happen again if they don’t get their way.

This seems to be a Freudian slip that maybe Darth Cheeto’s group might not have been the only ones involved.

