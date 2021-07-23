https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/23/entirely-unacceptable-fox-news-rips-the-nsa-over-a-new-report-that-says-tucker-carlsons-name-was-unmasked/

The Record, quoting “two people familiar with the matter,” has a new report out saying the NSA “has found no evidence to support Tucker Carlson’s accusations that the agency had been spying on him in an effort to knock his show off the air” but the NSA did unmask Carlson’s name at the request of an unnamed government official.

A Fox News spokesperson sent in this response:

“For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading”:

