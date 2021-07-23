https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/23/entirely-unacceptable-fox-news-rips-the-nsa-over-a-new-report-that-says-tucker-carlsons-name-was-unmasked/

The Record, quoting “two people familiar with the matter,” has a new report out saying the NSA “has found no evidence to support Tucker Carlson’s accusations that the agency had been spying on him in an effort to knock his show off the air” but the NSA did unmask Carlson’s name at the request of an unnamed government official.

NEW: The NSA has found no evidence to support Tucker Carlson’s accusations that the agency had been spying on him in an effort to knock his show off the air.https://t.co/8UH9YcN1XE Only on @TheRecord_Media — Martin Matishak (@martinmatishak) July 23, 2021

An examination by the spy agency, prompted by congressional inquiries, found that the Fox News host’s communications were not targeted — as the NSA has previously stated publicly.https://t.co/8UH9YcN1XE — Martin Matishak (@martinmatishak) July 23, 2021

Nor were Carlson’s communications intercepted through “incidental collection,” where the U.S. government sometimes obtains the emails of Americans in contact with a foreign target under surveillance, according to sources.https://t.co/8UH9YcN1XE — Martin Matishak (@martinmatishak) July 23, 2021

The NSA found that Carlson was mentioned in communications between third parties & his name was subsequently revealed through “UNMASKING,” a process in which relevant government officials can request the IDs of Americans in intel reports to be divulged.https://t.co/8UH9YcN1XE — Martin Matishak (@martinmatishak) July 23, 2021

A Fox News spokesperson sent in this response:

“For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading”:

UPDATED w/comment from Fox:https://t.co/8UH9YcN1XE “For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable …”https://t.co/8UH9YcN1XE — Martin Matishak (@martinmatishak) July 23, 2021

“… and raises serious questions about their activities as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading,” according to a Fox News spokesperson.https://t.co/8UH9YcN1XE — Martin Matishak (@martinmatishak) July 23, 2021

