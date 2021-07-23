https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-july-23-senate-votes-on-holding-county-in-contempt-over-routers-1-republican-holds-out_3916141.html

Facts Matter (July 23): Senate Votes on Holding County in Contempt over Routers, 1 Republican Holds Out

House Democrats blocked a bill that would have declassified documents related to the origins of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the White House made an astonishing revelation. They revealed that they have been flagging so-called disinformation posts for Facebook. In response, a class-action lawsuit has been filed against Facebook for violating the First Amendment.

In Arizona, county officials have been refusing to hand over the routers needed for the election audit. However, the State Senate was not able to hold Maricopa County officials in contempt due to a single Republican senator.

Resources:

Buy the Book: https://ept.ms/TermsOfServiceBook

🔵 White House Censorship:

https://ept.ms/3rwsKTh

https://ept.ms/3kPSR6v

🔵 Facebook Lawsuit

https://ept.ms/3eM8kRa

https://ept.ms/3zujUZ3

🔵 Letter to Biden

https://ept.ms/2TAHXGC

https://ept.ms/36XjeiK

🔵 Origins Bill Blocked:

https://ept.ms/3x4DM3k

🔵 Arizona Subpoena:

https://ept.ms/3ru115G

