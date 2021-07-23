https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-is-getting-desperate/
Speaking to @TeamCavuto, Dr. Fauci hits back at @JoshRogin and @RandPaul, saying that the Wuhan funding and gain of function research discussion is “more complicated than [what’s being said]…Those scientists were well-respected in the scientific community internationally.” pic.twitter.com/QMcwwo8laZ
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 23, 2021
Highlight from an hour ago. New Washington Post editorial sides with Rand Paul.
Fauci now says his gain of function research was ‘highly rated in peer review.’
Bonus Clip — Vaccinated people should wear masks