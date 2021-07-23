https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-is-getting-desperate/

Posted by Kane on July 23, 2021 5:37 pm

Highlight from an hour ago. New Washington Post editorial sides with Rand Paul.

Fauci now says his gain of function research was ‘highly rated in peer review.’

Bonus Clip — Vaccinated people should wear masks



