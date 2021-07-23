https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/07/23/fomo-alert-desperate-de-blasio-tries-to-save-nyc-with-cringeworthy-slogan-n1464133

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. De Blasio’s desperate FOMO Alert is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

Is greysexuality as drab as it sounds?

You won’t believe be told how well Sweden is doing against COVID

be told how well Sweden is doing against COVID A big win against CRT

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Hot off the press: Greysexuality pic.twitter.com/XgaaffHPj9 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 21, 2021

We get it. You’re special.

It has come to Insanity Wrap’s attention once again that if the most interesting thing about you is the content of your underwear or who you sleep (or don’t sleep) with, then you are a tedious person.

De Blasio’s Desperate FOMO Alert

Insanity Wrap must confess that when we first read “FOMO Alert,” we assumed it was one of this year’s countless imaginary new genders.

We suspect you did, too, gentle reader.

No one could really blame either of us, really.

But, no — it’s worse.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (D-Manhattan Oblast) just announced his city’s “Homecoming Week” with public concerts to be held in all five boroughs.

“I am literally a child of the ’60s,” His Dishonor said. “So I can confirm to you: This is psychedelic. This is very groovy!”

Groovy as assorted thuggery? Groovy as a shuttered storefront?

But the question we must first address is: Why does NYC even need a homecoming?

Because people and businesses have been fleeing the city since even before COVID began. The population dropped more than 2.5% in 2018 alone.

Our friend and colleague Jazz Shaw wrote last summer that “entire city blocks in the Big Apple are currently composed of burned-out husks or empty storefronts with all of their windows smashed out.”

High-end retailers like Valentino actually sued to get out of their exclusive Fifth Avenue leases because “business at the premises has been substantially hindered and rendered impractical, unfeasible and no longer workable.”

Part of what makes exorbitant rents like the one Valentino pays for its Fifth Avenue location is that it’s the kind of location where the rich and famous people shop to see and to be seen. Masks take a lot of the fun out of that. So does the sound of gunfire.

The Wuhan Flu lockdowns merely accelerated the process of making New York City unlivable again. The process was begun by De Blasio and his xellow and xister progressives, who demoralized the police and made life easier for criminals by eliminating cash bail.

Compounding the deadly folly of eliminating bail, New York used the COVID-19 crisis as an excuse to push the longstanding progressive goal of eliminating prison sentences for all kinds of convicts. Back in March, de Blasio began releasing convicts wholesale without concern for the city’s struggling retailers, be they Fifth Avenue or the mom & pop shop on the corner.

“FOMO” stands for “Fear of Missing Out” on all the free fun De Blasio has planned, but the city is already missing out on little things like a functional retail sector and law enforcement.

What New York City needs to get people to come home is a sound business climate, a return to broken windows policing, and a justice system that has been given its teeth back.

What is New York City getting instead? An urban Woodstock retread (to the Left it’s always 1969) with a slogan that sounds like it came from a LibsOfTikTok greatest hits collection.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

J. Jonah Jameson tried to warn us. Here’s Spider-Man attacking the disabled, women, and children at an Asda. pic.twitter.com/FskW9TMlaR — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 23, 2021

Insanity Wrap isn’t exactly thrilled by rising food prices either, but this is ridiculous.

Anyway, welcome to progressive London, another city Insanity Wrap once loved but has little intention of ever visiting again.

Here’s Another Item Swept Under the Rug

Well:

Sweden, of course, was maligned in 2020 for foregoing a strict lockdown. The Guardian called its approach “a catastrophe” in the making, while CBS News said Sweden had become “an example of how not to handle COVID-19.” Despite these criticisms, Sweden’s laissez-faire approach to the pandemic continues today. In contrast to its European neighbors, Sweden is welcoming tourists. Businesses and schools are open with almost no restrictions. And as far as masks are concerned, not only is there no mandate in place, Swedish health officials are not even recommending them. What are the results of Sweden’s much-derided laissez-faire policy? Data show the 7-day rolling average for COVID deaths yesterday was zero (see below). As in nada. And it’s been at zero for about a week now.

Sweden more than flattened the curve, and all they had to do was… almost nothing.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Jennifer Bradshaw, the Assistant Superintendent of CURRICULUM, the head of Smithtown Central School District’s EQUITY TEAM, and the main driver of CRT in the district… HAS RESIGNED. And THAT is how the PEOPLE make a difference.#STAYLOUD #SmithtownStrong #BanCRT — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) July 23, 2021

Parents getting involved works.

Grandparents, too.

The Craziest Least Talented Person in the World (Today)

The Cleveland Indians will be the Cleveland Guardians, complete with the worst MLB visual since the ’70s Astros uniforms.

Insanity Wrap can’t improve on what this guy said, for perfectly capturing the pretentious ridiculousness of the tiny minority of affluent white progressives who forced the change:

So happy for the name change me and my 6 month old nonbinary cis queer child will finally be able to watch games without breaking down into tears. My child told me it is just happy to watch baseball games without thinking about the Indian Removal Act and American colonialism.

Insanity Wrap is going to watch Major League tonight and drink ourselves right back into 1989.

Quote of the Day

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

The mania for trumpeting “cases” and “positives” instead of serious illnesses may subside as the media realizes it’s hurting the vaccination drive instead of causing politically useful hysteria. https://t.co/7bveeFIyCZ — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 23, 2021

Insanity Wrap isn’t sure that’s the correct take.

It might be closer to the truth that hurting the vaccination drive is politically useful hysteria that can be used to further divide and radicalize Americans against one another.

One More Thing…

We apologize for nothing.

But maybe we need to reconsider.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back Monday for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

