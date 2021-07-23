https://100percentfedup.com/former-dea-agent-tells-tucker-carlson-fbi-informant-friend-invited-him-to-capitol-on-jan-6-pressured-him-to-go-inside-video/

In addition to questioning the so-called plot by mostly FBI agents and informants to “kidnap” Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Tucker Carlson host of the Fox News Tucker Carlson Show has been questioning the role of the FBI and possibly other intelligence agencies in the so-called “insurrection” at the Capitol building on January 6th.

Carlson explained to his audience that asking questions about what really happened on January 6th has earned him and others to be labeled “conspiracy theorists and unpatriotic” by propagandists in the media. “As it turns out, we were right to ask those questions, and tonight, we’ll show you why,” Carlson said. He explained, “Mark Ibriham is a 32-year-old Army veteran who served in Iraq. On January 6th of this year, he was a federal agent. He worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration—the DEA. Ibrimham says he went to the Capitol that day because he was invited by an FBI informant, a man he had known in Iraq. We have confirmed that is true.” Carlson explained that they reached out to Ibriham’s FBI informant friend and that while he denies he encouraged anyone to break the law, he did confirm Ibriham’s story.

According to Tucker, the FBI knew that Ibraham’s friend, the FBI informant would attend the rally that day.

Ibraham told Tucker that his friend, the FBI informant strongly encouraged him to enter the Capitol building, but since Ibraham knew it was illegal to enter the Capitol building he refused.

Latest: Main Character In Hunter’s Memoir Claims He LIED To Make Himself Look Like a Victim: ‘I got a child on death row?…How could he say s**t like that?…And I’ve got a child doing life? That’s a lie too!”

What happened next is so crazy, it’s literally unbelievable.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson With An Update On His Investigation Into Whether The FBI Was Involved At All In The January 6th Protest Tucker Interviews A Former DEA Agent Who Says He Was Invited By A FBI Informant To Go The Capitol That Day & Was Encouraged By This Man To Go Into The Capitol pic.twitter.com/iRsY2VTz79 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 23, 2021

Should anyone trust our intelligence agencies anymore? Are we still living in a free country?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

