https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564553-freedom-caucus-presses-mccarthy-to-force-vote-to-oust-pelosi

A bloc of House conservatives on Friday pressed Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyDemocrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements GOP’s Banks burnishes brand with Pelosi veto Meghan McCain on Pelosi, McCarthy fight: ‘I think they’re all bad’ MORE (R-Calif.) to force a floor vote by next week to oust Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements GOP’s Banks burnishes brand with Pelosi veto Meghan McCain on Pelosi, McCarthy fight: ‘I think they’re all bad’ MORE (D-Calif.) for blocking two Republicans from serving on the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Such a vote on what’s known as a “motion to vacate the chair” would be quickly rejected by Democrats, who control the majority, and some moderate Republicans.

But the one-page letter from the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus represents a test for McCarthy, who likely will need Freedom Caucus support in his quest to secure 218 votes and become speaker if Republicans win back the House in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group of conservative rabble-rousers, closely aligned with former President Trump Donald TrumpNew Capitol Police chief to take over Friday Overnight Health Care: Biden officials says no change to masking guidance right now | Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of Medicaid expansion | Mississippi’s attorney general asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade Michael Wolff and the art of monetizing gossip MORE, derailed McCarthy’s bid to be speaker in 2015, when Ohio Republican John Boehner John Andrew BoehnerStripping opportunity from DC’s children Here’s what Congress is reading at the beach this summer Biden sister has book deal, set to publish in April MORE abruptly resigned from the job after a Freedom Caucus leader threatened to force a similar floor vote to oust him from power.

“We, the House Freedom Caucus, respectfully request that you … bring up a privileged motion by July 31, 2021 to vacate the chair and Nancy Pelosi’s authoritarian reign as Speaker of the House,” the Freedom Caucus wrote to McCarthy.

A McCarthy spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the letter, the Freedom Caucus also cited other reasons why Pelosi should be removed: She has allowed remote, proxy voting by lawmakers due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she had metal detectors installed at the entrances to the House floor after the Jan. 6 attack

“Speaker Pelosi’s tenure is destroying the House of Representatives and our ability to faithfully represent the people we are here to serve,” the group wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

But their main gripe was her decision this week to essentially veto two of McCarthy’s five GOP picks for the Jan. 6 select committee: Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanDemocrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements S.E. Cupp: ‘The politicization of science and health safety has inarguably cost lives’ GOP’s Banks burnishes brand with Pelosi veto MORE (R-Ohio). Both are die-hard Trump loyalists and Jordan was the founding chairman of the Freedom Caucus. In response, a furious McCarthy said Republicans would boycott participating in the committee, which kicks off its first hearing Tuesday.

But Freedom Caucus leaders, led by Chairman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), want McCarthy to get more aggressive with Pelosi and go further.

“Less easily reversible” than proxy voting and metal detectors “is the damage done to the institution by the Leadership of one party dictating the ability of members of another party to serve in roles at the discretion of their own conference,” the letter said. “That abuse cannot go unchecked.”

“Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to seat Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks on the Select Committee to Investigate January 6 is intolerable. … Republicans under your leadership must show the American people that we will act to protect our ability to represent their interests.”

The plot by Trump loyalists to oust Pelosi hues closely with a far-fetched, seven-point plan to reinstate Trump as president “in days, not years.” Cards outlining the strategy were made by a group called Patriots Soar and distributed this month to people attending a Conservative Political Action Conference gathering in Dallas.

The plan calls for ousting Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, from the Speakership, installing Trump as Speaker, and impeaching President Biden Joe BidenOvernight Defense: Senate panel adds B to Biden’s defense budget | House passes bill to streamline visa process for Afghans who helped US | Pentagon confirms 7 Colombians arrested in Haiti leader’s killing had US training On The Money: Senate braces for nasty debt ceiling fight | Democrats pushing for changes to bipartisan deal | Housing prices hit new high in June Hillicon Valley: Democrats introduce bill to hold platforms accountable for misinformation during health crises | Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks MORE and Vice President Harris, allowing Trump to ascend to the presidency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

