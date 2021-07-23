http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YNXhNX_5oRo/

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is now at the lowest point of his presidency according to a new poll released by Gallup.

The poll, taken from July 6-21 shows that Biden has a 50 percent approval rating, down six points from a 56 percent rating in June.

Ninety percent of Democrats approved of Biden’s presidency while only 12 percent of Republicans felt the same way. Forty-eight percent of independents approved of Biden’s handling of the White House.

The president has enjoyed high ratings for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and overseeing the distribution of vaccinations.

Biden now faces questions about his policies as Americans are experiencing growing inflation. The country also faces growing fears about the delta variant of the coronavirus spreading across the country, even infecting vaccinated Americans.

The president also has yet to deliver on a bipartisan infrastructure deal, as negotiations between Republicans and Democrats continue in the Senate. Other issues of concern include the growing number of migrants crossing uninhibited across the Southern border.

