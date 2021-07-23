https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60fbe4a0bbafd42ff5886073
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose 5.4 percent between June 2020 and June 2021, exceeding the 2 percent target rat……
The U.S. is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. Just how dangerous is it? Here’s everything you need to know….
Thousands of anti-lockdown activists marched through major Australian cities on Saturday, following an extension of Covid-19 restrictions. Multiple people were arrested and dozens charged with offense…
Over 100 years ago, a small strip of Manhattan Beach was one of few places that welcomed people of color. That was stripped away by agitated white residents. Today the land could soon be returned to t…
Thousands of Afghans eligible for U.S. evacuation now face a final hurdle — getting to Kabul without being killed by the Taliban, and without U.S. help….