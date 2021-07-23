http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GqUzdK5Pf3o/

Hundreds of Japanese citizens furious that the Olympics are still being held despite the coronavirus crisis gathered to protest outside the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday.

According to the New York Daily News, the protesters paraded outside the Games about an hour before the ceremony kicked off and shut down a major roadway.

The shouts of “Go to hell IOC” and “Go to hell Olympics” were loud enough to be heard inside the National Stadium.

“Go to hell, IOC,” “go to hell, Olympics” with 30 minutes to go until the opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/A4SmV3s9JF — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) July 23, 2021

Olympic protesters have shut down one of the busiest roads in Tokyo, in Harajuku. Police are clearing the road for them and yelling into megaphones asking passersby to make way for protesters pic.twitter.com/xkSVNY7Cdj — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) July 23, 2021

Way more protesters this evening than earlier today. With an hour to go until Olympic opening ceremony, they’re gathered at Harajuku station to march toward the opening ceremony venue, which is closed to the public. pic.twitter.com/yji8HLqm9i — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) July 23, 2021

The protesters waved banners and flags and claimed that the Olympics is a potential superspreader event.

“It’s unbelievable that the Olympics are happening in this pandemic situation,” protester Kumiko Sudo, 50, told the Washington Post.

About one-third of Japan’s citizens have been vaccinated, and more than 100 people involved with the Olympics have tested positive for the virus since arriving in Tokyo.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

