Alabama Republican Governor Kay Ivey — who was previously praised by then-President Donald Trump as being “one of the best” governors in the U.S. — is urging unvaccinated people to get vaccinated in an effort to help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ivey made the remarks to reporters when talking about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which the vaccine is highly effective at combatting. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a favorite amongst conservatives, also urged people to get vaccinated this week, noting that “these vaccines are saving lives, they are reducing mortality.”

“Let’s be crystal clear about this issue,” Ivey told reporters on Thursday, “The new cases of COVID are because of unvaccinated folks. Almost 100% of the new hospitalizations are with unvaccinated folks. And the deaths are certainly occurring with the unvaccinated folks. These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain.”

“We got to get folks to take the shot. The vaccine is the greatest weapon we have to fight COVID,” she continued. “There is no question about that the data proves it. I’ve taken the shot back in December, both shots. It’s just the thing to do. The unvaccinated is who we need to focus on.”

“I want folks to get vaccinated … that prevents everything, why would we want to mess around with just temporary stuff?” Ivey said in response to another question. “We don’t need to encourage people to just go halfway with curing this disease, let’s get it done and we know what it take to get it done, let’s get a shot in your arm. And so, I’ve done it, it’s safe, it’s effective, it’s, the data proves that it works. It doesn’t cost you anything. It saves lives.”

“Folks are supposed to have common sense,” Ivey said when asked about what it was going to take to get people vaccinated. “But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

DeSantis made similar remarks about the vaccines during a press conference earlier this week, saying that data shows that for people who have been vaccinated “the chance of you getting seriously ill or dying from COVID is effectively zero.”

“If you look at the people that are being admitted to hospitals, over 95% of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all,” DeSantis continued. “And so these vaccines are saving lives, they are reducing mortality. Mortality in nursing homes since we rolled out the vaccines in December is down over 95% due to COVID. Mortality for elderly people since we rolled out the vaccines is down nearly 90%. And so we’re proud in Florida that we put seniors first on that because they were the most vulnerable. We have 85% of our seniors that are vaccinated and about 75% of folks over the age of 50. We have no mandate, we’ve provided information to people, and we’ve been very honest about any data that comes out.”

“I can tell you in Florida, your chance of surviving if your vaccine is close to 100%,” DeSantis added. “And so we worked very hard to get those vaccines into all our elderly communities and give it to other folks who who could use it.”

