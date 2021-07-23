https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60fb9e50bbafd42ff5885e0b

Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney have the most unlikely of partnerships…

President Joe Biden led the kind of campaign rally that was impossible last year because of the pandemic, speaking before nearly 3,000 people in support of a fellow moderate Democrat whose race for Vi…

Organizations representing long-term care facilities on Friday urged lawmakers working on a bipartisan infrastructure plan to avoid dipping into COVID-relief funds to help pay for the roughly $600 bil…

When Nancy Pelosi raised a glass to Liz Cheney, it was the most unlikely of toasts. Democratic lawmakers and the Republican congresswoman were gathered in the House speaker’s office as the group pre…

A prosecutor accused West Hollywood suspect Ed Buck’s defense of ‘despicable victim shaming’ as the case goes to the jury for deliberations….

