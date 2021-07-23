https://www.dailywire.com/news/herschel-walker-slams-olympic-protests-if-people-dont-like-the-rules-here-why-are-you-here

Former football player and outspoken Trump supporter Herschel Walker discussed the prominent protesting that has taken place surrounding the Olympics.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News on Friday, Walker said, “People think I’m very harsh when I say this…This is the United States of America, and if people don’t like the rules here — and there’s no doubt we can make some things better — but if people don’t like the rules here, why are you here?”

Walker was part of the 1992 Olympics when he participated on Team USA’s two-man bobsled team. He said it was “one of the proudest moments,” “coming from South Georgia and representing the United States.”

“When I started seeing the United States flag and started seeing the people, the uniform, all my teammates from all different sports coming into that stadium — it almost brought a tear to my eye when I started thinking of where I grew up as a boy in my little hometown, and now having the chance to represent the United States of America,” Walker said, per Fox News. “I couldn’t have been more proud of anything.”

“All of my brothers and sisters were white, but I was [more proud] than anything. I would’ve died for that group over in France if I had to,” Walker said of the USA bobsled team. “[They were] my family. … I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I grew up in South Georgia — never, never could have dreamed of anything like that.”

He wondered whether the Olympics is “the right place” for Americans to be involved in protesting the U.S. due to the fact that many athletes are there who are from other countries “who would love to represent the United States of America” if provided with the opportunity.

Walker’s comments come after Americans have witnessed several athletes protesting the United States of America in events leading up to the Olympics.

As The Daily Wire reported, athlete Gwen Berry notably turned away from the American flag during the national anthem in protest at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

“Berry placed third in the hammer throw on Saturday, qualifying her for the Tokyo Olympics. As the National Anthem began to play with the winners standing on the podium, Berry turned away from the flag so that she was facing the stands. Toward the end of the anthem, she pulled up a black T-shirt with the words ‘Activist Athlete’ on the front to cover her head,” as The Daily Wire reported.

The U.S. women’s soccer team took a knee before their game against Sweden which they lost 3-0.

As The Daily Wire reported, “Folks in the U.S. who are fed-up with the team’s repeated ‘woke’ protesting, which is often viewed as unpatriotic, let their frustration with the team be known online in the wake of the stunning loss.”

“I’m so happy they lost,” Daily Wire podcast host and author Matt Walsh stated. “I’m actively rooting against US women’s soccer. I want them to be humiliated and embarrassed, just as they humiliate and embarrass our country.”

