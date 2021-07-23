https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/23/i-love-this-website-man-drew-holden-serves-up-delicious-chaser-for-nikole-hannah-jones-shot-about-context-and-inconvenient-facts/

1619 Project mastermind Nikole Hannah-Jones is nothing if not an authority when it comes to facts and ethics, so obviously we should take her very seriously when she says something like this:

If your argument is strong, there is no need to leave out context and inconvenient facts. To do so demonstrates the weakness of the argument and a lack of ethics. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) July 22, 2021

You’ve gotta hand it to her: she’s got brass ones tweeting that. Especially knowing that someone like Drew Holden would be paying attention:

I love this website man pic.twitter.com/Ln8MN57W5t — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 23, 2021

Savage. Deliciously so.

Seriously, your Twitter name should be “Supreme Keeper of Receipts” — NeverSayDie (@_chetw) July 23, 2021

It suits him. Because damn, is he good at this.

That’s a pretty bad self own lol — Robert Harris (@RobertBrandonH) July 23, 2021

You love to see it. — Klinger (@stage_5klinger) July 23, 2021

You really, really do.

