1619 Project mastermind Nikole Hannah-Jones is nothing if not an authority when it comes to facts and ethics, so obviously we should take her very seriously when she says something like this:
If your argument is strong, there is no need to leave out context and inconvenient facts. To do so demonstrates the weakness of the argument and a lack of ethics.
— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) July 22, 2021
You’ve gotta hand it to her: she’s got brass ones tweeting that. Especially knowing that someone like Drew Holden would be paying attention:
I love this website man pic.twitter.com/Ln8MN57W5t
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 23, 2021
Savage. Deliciously so.
