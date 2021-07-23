https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/insane-footage-from-tamarack-wildfire/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Heart stopping video from our @UCDavisFire crew inside the cab of Brush 34 on the #TamarakFire as they worked to protect a housing development last night. I am so incredibly proud of the bravery of our @ucdavis firefighters as they help protect our state! @Chancellor_May @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/iUkpk3L698
— Nathan Trauernicht (@FireChiefT) July 22, 2021
*MUST SEE* Close call as the crew of a Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue brush engine escapes fire on both sides of an unpaved road in the wilderness triggered by a fast moving spot fire while supporting a firing operation on the #TamarakFire. #TMFR #Wildfire #FireSeaaon2021 pic.twitter.com/gb2I5C4m23
— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 23, 2021
Helicopter drop…
Air drop on 395 #tamarakfire pic.twitter.com/uvc0jIYwVI
— Abigail Vaerewyck (@abbyvaerewyck) July 22, 2021
While on assignment, this was my drive yesterday evening on Highway 89 during the #tamarakfire in Markleeville, CA#wildfires #climatechange pic.twitter.com/MUIc3OeIsy
— David Odisho (@daveodisho) July 19, 2021