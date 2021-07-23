https://www.theblaze.com/news/raceway-announcer-rant-fired-anthem

An Iowa racetrack announcer is seeking new employment after he went on a rant against the NFL’s anthem kneeling policies that got applause from some in the crowd but not from his bosses.

Video of the rant was broadcast live on FloRacing and posted to social media where many were outraged over his reference to people with “darker toned skin color.”

The The Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa, later said it did not condone the comments made by the fill-in announcer on July 15 before the races.

“It was not OK, and it will not be happening again,” read the statement from the company. “Kossuth County Speedway looks forward to proving to our fans, drivers and crews that we can and will do better.”

Lon Oelke, the announcer, told fans to get ready for “a social service announcement” before he ranted against sports players who kneeled during the national anthem.

“I’ve got four words for you: Find a different country if you won’t do it,” he said. “Get the hell out of dodge!”

Oelke went on to mock the reported plan by the NFL to play the black national anthem before every game in the first week of the next football season.

“Now they’re gonna have another national anthem, for those folks, I guess the darker toned skin color, I’ll just say, Blacks,” Oelke continued.

“They want a different national anthem and the NFL is thinking about doing it,” he added. “So, I just say shut the TVs off and let them play in front of nobody.”

Another raceway in Minnesota announced in a Facebook post that not only are they keeping Oelke employed as their announcer, but that they’ll have the fans give him a standing ovation for his comments. That post was later deleted.

