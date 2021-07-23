https://noqreport.com/2021/07/23/italy-joins-france-in-covid-vaccination-requirement-to-engage-in-social-life-restaurants-theaters-stadiums-gyms-shopping/

Last week the French government announced they would require a “ sanitation passport ” for any French citizen who wanted to engage in almost all forms of social life like shopping, eating at restaurants, movie theaters, or events where crowds were present. There has been some backlash and protest, but not nearly enough to stop other EU nations from following the French process. Today, the Italian government announced similar measures with their “green pass” to force vaccinations upon the Italian people if they wish to participate in social functions that interact with other people.

Without a green pass, Italian citizens and visitors will not be allowed to eat at restaurants, attend theaters, or events where any size crowd might be assembled.

( France24 ) […] The so-called Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least one jab, has tested negative or has recently recovered from COVID-19 .

As of Aug. 6, the pass will be required to go to gyms, swimming pools, sports stadiums, museums, spas, casinos and cinemas. Eating in indoor restaurants also requires a pass. Some 48.2% of Italians are fully inoculated and 14.1% are awaiting a second jab, […]