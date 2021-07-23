https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/official-joe-bidens-cnn-town-hall-becomes-national-joke/

The word is out.  The man is officially a joke.

Yesterday the Babylon Bee posted that Joe Biden’s town hall in Ohio was not a town hall, it was rather a public service announcement for those suffering from dementia:

CINCINNATI, OH—As part of a campaign to raise awareness and improve public knowledge on treatment options, CNN aired an hour-long public service announcement on the warning signs of dementia Wednesday night.

Biden’s audience was part of the joke:

Even the Audience is Fake: Check Out the Crowd at Joe Biden’s CNN Town Hall

The Daily Caller shared some tweets after Biden’s performance in Ohio.

Don Jr shared the obvious.

Tom Elliot was sarcastic.

Steve Malzberg at RT America shared this in May:

The whole world knows it.  Joe Rogan does:

This is really no laughing matter. Seriously, what a joke.

