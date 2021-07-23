https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/official-joe-bidens-cnn-town-hall-becomes-national-joke/

The word is out. The man is officially a joke.

Yesterday the Babylon Bee posted that Joe Biden’s town hall in Ohio was not a town hall, it was rather a public service announcement for those suffering from dementia:

CINCINNATI, OH—As part of a campaign to raise awareness and improve public knowledge on treatment options, CNN aired an hour-long public service announcement on the warning signs of dementia Wednesday night.

Biden’s audience was part of the joke:

TRENDING: BRAVO! Greg Kelly Airs Photos of All of the Jan. 6 Political Prisoners Still in Gulag without Trial (VIDEO)

The Daily Caller shared some tweets after Biden’s performance in Ohio.

Don Jr shared the obvious.

I don’t know about you but I’m thrilled this is the guy in charge of the free world. We should all sleep sound at night.😳 Hey at least there’s no mean tweets… mostly because this guy wouldn’t be capable of a tweet or even a complete thought. pic.twitter.com/ylKVlFiB3c — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 22, 2021

Tom Elliot was sarcastic.

Steve Malzberg at RT America shared this in May:

The whole world knows it. Joe Rogan does:

Joe Rogan doesn’t hold back when talking about Joe Biden, “we don’t really have a leader in this country anymore.” pic.twitter.com/V30fktlihx — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 25, 2021

This is really no laughing matter. Seriously, what a joke.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

