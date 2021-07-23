https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/official-joe-bidens-cnn-town-hall-becomes-national-joke/
The word is out. The man is officially a joke.
Yesterday the Babylon Bee posted that Joe Biden’s town hall in Ohio was not a town hall, it was rather a public service announcement for those suffering from dementia:
Advertisement – story continues below
CINCINNATI, OH—As part of a campaign to raise awareness and improve public knowledge on treatment options, CNN aired an hour-long public service announcement on the warning signs of dementia Wednesday night.
Biden’s audience was part of the joke:
TRENDING: BRAVO! Greg Kelly Airs Photos of All of the Jan. 6 Political Prisoners Still in Gulag without Trial (VIDEO)
Even the Audience is Fake: Check Out the Crowd at Joe Biden’s CNN Town Hall
The Daily Caller shared some tweets after Biden’s performance in Ohio.
Advertisement – story continues below
Don Jr shared the obvious.
I don’t know about you but I’m thrilled this is the guy in charge of the free world. We should all sleep sound at night.😳
Hey at least there’s no mean tweets… mostly because this guy wouldn’t be capable of a tweet or even a complete thought. pic.twitter.com/ylKVlFiB3c
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 22, 2021
Tom Elliot was sarcastic.
Crushing it pic.twitter.com/DI21CUSp7k
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below
Steve Malzberg at RT America shared this in May:
The whole world knows it. Joe Rogan does:
Joe Rogan doesn’t hold back when talking about Joe Biden, “we don’t really have a leader in this country anymore.” pic.twitter.com/V30fktlihx
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 25, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below