Joe Biden traveled to Arlington Friday evening to campaign for Virginia Democrat Governor hopeful Terry McAuliffe.

Biden got heckled at the rally as soon as he brought up Alabama Governor Kay Ivey who trashed unvaccinated people earlier today.

“No, no, no let him talk!” Biden said as the crowd chanted. “This is not a Trump rally!”

Biden said virtually all the Covid deaths are unvaccinated people.

VIDEO:

Joe Biden gets heckled at a Virginia rally for Terry McAuliffe. pic.twitter.com/ZWs52Icdzn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 24, 2021

