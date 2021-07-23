https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/23/joy-reids-old-takes-might-explain-why-media-are-doing-their-damnedest-blame-trump-and-trump-supporters-for-covid19-vaccine-hesitancy/

A popular media pastime lately has been shaming and blaming white redneck hillbilly Bible-thumping MAGA knuckle-draggers for the COVID19 vaccine skepticism and hesitancy that persist in this country. And who can blame the media, really? If we were them, we wouldn’t want people remembering our role in sowing the seeds of doubt, either.

Because let’s face it: the media have propped up and celebrated themselves for vaccine fearmongering to own Trump and the cons. Look no further than MSNBC’s star conspiracy theorist Joy Reid. The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy has been looking at her today, and it’s a hell of a view:

Let’s have a look at those:

How interesting.

They’re relentless, aren’t they?

OK, Bier has a point. We can’t overlook this recent admission from Joy:

But by the same token, we can’t overlook this take, either:

And she will always be Joy Reid.

Which is why if Twitter’s serious about cracking down on misinformation, they should start with the High Priestess of Misinformation.

How many more people have to die before Twitter decides to do something?

