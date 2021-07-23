https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-cleveland-indians-change-their-name-after-more-than-a-century-will-be-the-guardians/

The Cleveland Indians announced Friday the Major League Baseball outfit will change its name after more than century; confirming the team will be known as the ‘Cleveland Guardians’ starting next season.

Cleveland Indians have chosen new name after more than 100 yearshttps://t.co/Y6XxIoVwZh — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 23, 2021

The team posted a video on social media to unveil the new name featuring actor Tom Hanks.

“We are a city on the rise. Forging into the future from our ironed out past. We are a city of fire and water, trees and towers. Built through generations of blue collars and the brightest scholars,” said Hanks.

“We set our sights on tomorrow. This is our team. A team that’s seen its own progress and prosperity… Moments that span years. Moments that broke barriers and hearts… There’s always been Cleveland, that’s the best part of our name. Now it’s time to unite as one family,” added the Oscar-winning actor. “We are loyal and proud and resilient, we protect what we’ve earned… Together we are all Cleveland Guardians.”

“In searching for a new brand, we sought a name that strongly reflects the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. Guardians embodies those defining attributes while drawing upon the iconic Guardians of Traffic proudly standing just outside Progressive Field on the Hope Memorial Bridge,” Team owner Paul Dolan stated in a letter. “It brings to life the pride of Clevelanders take in our city and the way we stand for each other while defending our Cleveland process.”

“We acknowledge the name change will be difficult for many of us, and the transition will take time,” he added.

The team has been known as the ‘Indians’ since 1915.

Read the full report at Fox News.

