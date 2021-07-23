https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/justice-department-charges-man-27-million-covid-stimulus-fraud-scheme?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Justice Department this week announced criminal charges filed against a man for reportedly defrauding the government out of nearly $30 million in coronavirus stimulus payments.

Los Angeles resident Robert Benlevi allegedly “submitted 27 bank loan applications to four banks between April and June 2020 on behalf of eight companies solely owned by Benlevi,” the Justice Department said in a press release.

Benlevi reportedly sought a total of $27 million in forgivable loans from the Small Business Administration by claiming that “each of his companies had 100 employees and average monthly payroll of $400,000, even though he knew that the companies did not have any employees or payroll expenses.”

Benlevi if convicted could face several decades in prison for the charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

