Millions of conservatives across America are feeling betrayed by Black Rifle Coffee, who was a business bringing together America-loving patriots for the past several years. Because they appeared to push our values, we got behind them as a company.

There’s too many big corporations out there like Starbucks who fund all of the typical leftist organizations, so those of us on the Right are eager to spend our money elsewhere. For many, BRC was that solution… until they stabbed us right in the back.

During a recent interview with The NY Times, the CEO Evan Hafer took the opportunity to trash the MAGA Movement:

“It’s such a repugnant group of people,” Hafer said. “It’s like the worst of American society, and I got to flush the toilet of some of those people that kind of hijacked portions of the brand.”

“The racism [expletive] really pisses me off,” Hafer said. “I hate racist, Proud Boy-ish people. Like, I’ll pay them to leave my customer base. I would gladly chop all of those people out of my [expletive] customer database and pay them to get the [expletive] out.”

Clearly, Mr Hafer is simply repeating false narrative put forth by the Leftist Mainstream Media. This makes sense, when we hear from reports that many high level employees are supporters and donators to the Democrat Party and their affiliated organizations. (https://nationalfile.com/busted-black-rifle-coffee-magazines-editor-donated-to-biden-high-profile-employees-gave-to-democrats/)

“What I figured out the last couple of years is that being really political, in the sense of backing an individual politician or any individual party, is really [expletive] detrimental,” Hafer said. “And it’s detrimental to the company. And it’s detrimental, ultimately, to my mission.”

What is his mission? It’s clearly not preserving America. Is it helping veterans? Because most veterans would disagree with his stance.

Let’s also address the claim that Black Rifle Company should not be involved in politics. Nothing could be further from the truth. That’s how they built their brand, on the backs of hard working Americans who wanted to support an America First company. Turns out, they are anything but.

We, as conservatives, need to be discerning when we look to companies to support. We all want to shift our spending away from the Leftist Big Corporations that are funding Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood and the Democrat Party. However, let’s use this experience with BRC as a warning to see whether these supposedly conservative companies are PAYtriots or Patriots.

How can you tell? Well, let’s take a look at the founder. Is he or she pursuing a mission to promote American ideals, or simply looking to make a buck. You can tell by what they are saying and doing outside of their role as leader of the company. For example, Mike Lindell is working outside of My Pillow to expose Election Fraud. Matt Couch is an investigative journalist outside of his brand Faith N Freedoms Apparel.

Here are a few brands that I would recommend you check out and support:

Matt Couch’s Faith N Freedoms Apparel is a great line of clothing, with designs and slogans that are pro-America and pro-Christianity. Matt has really made a huge emphasis on the need for both faith and freedom if we are going to save our nation. Check out all their gear at faithnfreedoms.com. You can also check out his news site thedcpatriot.com for breaking news and investigative journalism.

Beard Vet Coffee is a great alternative to Black Rifle Coffee. A portion of their profits go to veterans causes… plus they love America. I’ve had the honor of meeting both of the founders, and can attest that they are the real deal. Kenny Lee was actually the founder and organizer of the MAGA Drag the Interstate car parades we saw take over the nation leading up to the 2020 Election. Back to their coffee… they’ve got great tasting coffee and it’s all for a good cause. My favorite is their rum flavored coffee. Go do beardvet.com to grab a bag of Beard Vet Coffee!

Aubrey Huff is one awesome Conservative Patriot. I’ve had the honor of interviewing him last year, and I love everything that he has to say. He’s taken a strong stance against the mask mandates and is an inspiration to men across this nation to embrace being an Alpha Male. His Alpha American Apparel line is quite epic, with my favorite shirt being his Ban Participation Trophies one. You can order a shirt over at alphaamerican.com.

The Freedom Phone has been the latest push to take away the power from Big Tech, both when it comes to protecting your data, privacy and from being cancelled. If you use code MAGA, you’ll get $50 off when you order at freedomphone.com.

Mike Lindell is a true patriot, and he’s working almost single-handedly to expose Dominion Voting Systems’ involvement in stealing the election. He’s proven that he’s in this for the country. His company MyPillow is a great American brand! Use code NOQ to save up to 65% off of anything in their store at mypillow.com.

I wanted to close out with talking about Freedom First. From the beginning, we chose to be focused on the message first and foremost, which is why we’ve made such an emphasis on our podcasts and articles. We don’t want to be beholden to sponsors, since we want to follow the truth wherever it may lead. And often times, the truth can be messy… and sponsors don’t like messy.

So JD Rucker and I decided to self-sponsor our podcast network by developing our own companies. This allows us the freedom to talk about whatever we want without being worried about losing sponsors. Here’s some of what we’ve developed:

Freedom First Coffee is our own line of 100% organic and fire-roasted coffee beans. Our Founders blend is loved by American Patriots across the country. We were extremely particular about the quality of beans and chose our roasters on the heart of America… All of our coffee beans are roasted in an antique Victoria-era coffee roaster literally on Main Street USA. Our labor intensive manner in roasting our beans brings out the perfect coffee flavor that you will absolutely love. It’s the coffee of patriots… it tastes like FREEDOM. Use code JEFF at checkout for 10% off at freedomfirstcoffee.com.

Freedom First Apparel is our newest brand, which is now available. We’ve got shirts, hats and even a face mask that will make Lefties literally run away from you. We’ve got some awesome designs coming down the road. Our mission with this clothing line is to make being pro-America cool. Use code JEFF at checkout for 10% off at freedomfirstshop.com.

The GK Publishing is my publishing company that has released three books to-date, with more on the way. Our first one was Social Injustice: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America, which included authors like WorldView Weekend’s Brannon Howse, Dr Andy Woods, Pastor Ken Peters and the foreword by Mychal Massie. The followup one was Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America, with contributors like Pastor Greg Locke, Denise McAllister, Dr Michael Brown and so many more. You can grab both of these at freedomfirstshop.com, and use code JEFF at checkout for 10% off.

I want to be clear: This is not an informercial. This is me letting you know about options you have of companies and brands created by actual American Patriots. We can vote with our dollar. For many of us, we don’t have billionaires willing to just throw money at us to do our work of promoting American ideals. We have to hustle. So these companies that I listed above are our way of supporting our work so that we can keep fighting for this country.

Whether you support one of the Freedom First brands or one of the other Conservative companies I listed above, just know that your money is spent wisely supporting the America First Agenda. There’s no sense in sending anymore money than you have to towards Lefties and fake Conservatives (*cough* RINOS *cough*). Wherever possible, support brands that believe in America, the Constitution and Conservative values.

