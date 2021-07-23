https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/maine-dea-finds-massive-bag-cocaine-hidden-inside-cake?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Maine branch of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency busted a massive shipment of cocaine hiding in a sheet cake in a perp’s car this week.

The agency on its Facebook page said it arrested a man and a woman “following the discovery of a significant amount of cocaine in their vehicle along I-295.”

The bust was made on the basis of an anonymous tip, the DEA said; a drug-sniffing dog helped locate the four-pound bag of cocaine, valued at $200,000, in the man’s car.

“Also seized was approximately $1900 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales,” the DEA said, adding that “more arrests are possible” in the investigation.



