“The View” co-host Meghan McCain issued a scathing rebuke of her anti-gun rights co-hosts on Friday after she clashed with some over the Second Amendment.

During the segment, the co-hosts addressed gun violence in America.

What are the details?

At one point during the segment, co-host Sunny Hostin said that Americans’ Second Amendment rights were couched in racist roots and were initially designed to “protect slavery.”

In the early moments of the segment, co-host Joy Behar asked Hostin what she believed was the heart of the country’s “gun problem.”

“I think it’s a cultural problem and … for decades, the [National Rifle Association] has pushed legislation that not only supported a lot of gun ownership and the proliferation of guns, but also stifled the study and spread of information about the causes of gun violence,” Hostin said. “I’m reading an incredible book called ‘The Second’ by professor Carol Anderson, and she describes that … the right to bear arms was designed to protect slavery because our Founding Fathers, and others, wanted to be able to empower a local militia group to basically put down a slave revolt and protect plantation owners.”

Co-host Ana Navarro chimed in, “It’s very much an American problem, and we’ve got to study it as such. Republican members of the legislature have got to get from under the grip of the NRA — which, today, is far from the club that started centuries ago. Today, it is a grift and a way for people to make a lot of money. A lot of funding is coming from the gun manufacturers. It is a special interest group, and they are holding up any progress that could be made on this issue.”

Hostin also added that gun ownership is only on the rise in the black community nowadays because of the fear of white supremacy and police violence.

How did McCain respond?

McCain fired back, “Well, what makes me feel unsafe is rising crime [in home state Arizona]. … But you aren’t seeing people fleeing Arizona. In fact, Arizona is gaining a new congressional seat because so many people from California want to come over to Arizona because of the different kind of laws.”

She continued, “You aren’t seeing people flooding to places like New York City, you’re seeing them flood to places like Florida and Texas, and that’s because of the crime spikes and other things that happened post-pandemic.”

McCain added that she’s a proud gun owner as well as a proud member of the NRA.

“I never want to be lectured by people who don’t own guns, who didn’t grow up in gun culture, who don’t understand why women like me want to be armed, want to feel safe in my home, want to know that if there was an intruder that my husband would be able to protect me and my baby,” she continued. “It’s a very hard thing for people to understand that don’t believe it. … But going forward, I will always vote for any person and any party that continues to defend the Second Amendment no matter what happens. It is the cornerstone of who I am and what I believe America should be.”

