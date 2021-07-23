http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qok3m7untUs/

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Site preparation work for one segment of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recently announced border wall project is visibly underway south of the city. On Thursday, work crews could be seen clearing land and surveying property near a truck route leading to the Camino Real International Bridge.

On Wednesday, migrants could be seen crossing through the area that will soon be the site of a several-mile concrete barrier and fence to impede access from the Rio Grande. The site is part of the right-of-way for Texas State Loop 480. The loop parallels the border for several miles and is notorious for migrant traffic.

A spokesperson for Abbott’s office told Breitbart Texas several border barriers and fencing projects are underway. “Since Governor Abbott announced the border wall construction strategy last month, the Department of Public Safety has been working with local landowners who consent to temporary fencing constructed on their land by Texas Military Department engineers.”

As for the project in Eagle Pass, the spokesperson elaborated: “the Texas Department of Transportation has begun clearing vegetation and constructing a concrete barrier on state land after a competitive bidding process.”

The Border Patrol on Wednesday apprehended more than 100 mostly Venezuelan nationals in less than one hour near the project’s footprint. A completion date was not provided. An Austin-based contractor; Starcom Technical LLC, is performing the site work.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

