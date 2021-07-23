https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/23/npr-reports-us-official-jill-biden-arrived-in-japan-for-tokyoolympics-and-a-zoom-meeting-with-team-usa/

The opening ceremony for the Olympic Games took place last night in Tokyo, Japan, and first lady and “U.S. official” Jill Biden was on hand:

First Lady Jill Biden, seen here arriving at the opening ceremony, will be the highest-profile U.S. official there today. Earlier, she met with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace. pic.twitter.com/X9iNvsMdlI — NPR (@NPR) July 23, 2021

Did NPR ever refer to Melania Trump as a “U.S. official”?

Can someone please explain to me why Jill Biden is considered a U.S. official? pic.twitter.com/pcj1ZlPRic — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 23, 2021

Since when is first lady a “US official”? — JayMelo (@HunterJRaphial) July 23, 2021

Is Jill Biden a “U.S. official”? — Leland J. Unruh III (@LJU3) July 23, 2021

Hey @NPR! Can someone please explain to me why Jill Biden is considered a U.S. official? Also, why is she allowed to travel to Japan when the families of the participants have to stay home? #DefundNPR https://t.co/Viu9hXbirn — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) July 23, 2021

Official? Isn’t this the same press that lost their minds when Ivanka was an advisor? https://t.co/b4pKCaVHWr — Renna (@RennaW) July 23, 2021

Also, “U.S. official” Jill Biden traveled all the way to Japan in part to have a Zoom meeting with Team USA:

.@FLOTUS Jill Biden greets Team USA virtually in advance of tonight’s opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/CWVtyialJ5 — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) July 23, 2021

.@FLOTUS interacts with press and staff after participating in a Team USA Zoom. pic.twitter.com/2pMe1g3UMH — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) July 23, 2021

