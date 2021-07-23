https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/23/npr-reports-us-official-jill-biden-arrived-in-japan-for-tokyoolympics-and-a-zoom-meeting-with-team-usa/
The opening ceremony for the Olympic Games took place last night in Tokyo, Japan, and first lady and “U.S. official” Jill Biden was on hand:
First Lady Jill Biden, seen here arriving at the opening ceremony, will be the highest-profile U.S. official there today. Earlier, she met with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace. pic.twitter.com/X9iNvsMdlI
— NPR (@NPR) July 23, 2021
Did NPR ever refer to Melania Trump as a “U.S. official”?
Can someone please explain to me why Jill Biden is considered a U.S. official? pic.twitter.com/pcj1ZlPRic
— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 23, 2021
Since when is first lady a “US official”?
— JayMelo (@HunterJRaphial) July 23, 2021
Is Jill Biden a “U.S. official”?
— Leland J. Unruh III (@LJU3) July 23, 2021
Nope.
She’s technically not… https://t.co/zwAQWE8mFN
— kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) July 23, 2021
Hey @NPR! Can someone please explain to me why Jill Biden is considered a U.S. official? Also, why is she allowed to travel to Japan when the families of the participants have to stay home? #DefundNPR https://t.co/Viu9hXbirn
— Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) July 23, 2021
Official? Isn’t this the same press that lost their minds when Ivanka was an advisor? https://t.co/b4pKCaVHWr
— Renna (@RennaW) July 23, 2021
Why yes it is!
Also, “U.S. official” Jill Biden traveled all the way to Japan in part to have a Zoom meeting with Team USA:
.@FLOTUS Jill Biden greets Team USA virtually in advance of tonight’s opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/CWVtyialJ5
— Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) July 23, 2021
.@FLOTUS interacts with press and staff after participating in a Team USA Zoom. pic.twitter.com/2pMe1g3UMH
— Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) July 23, 2021
