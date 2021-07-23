https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/nsa-review-confirms-tucker-carlson-unmasked-seeking-interview-vladimir-putin/

Earlier this month Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed that he had information from a whistleblower that the NSA was spying on him.

A couple weeks ago Tucker told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he was contacted by a journalist over who informed him that the NSA leaked his emails to the media.

The point of the leaks is to get Tucker Carlson’s highly popular Fox News show cancelled, according to the whistleblower.

“They’re not allowed to spy on American citizens, they are,” Tucker said adding that it’s “shocking” that he is being targeted for criticizing the Biden Administration.

TRENDING: Attorney: Jan. 6 Prisoners Brutally Beaten, Stripped, Hogtied, Humiliated by Guards – One Prisoner Blinded in One Eye – Worse Abuse Than Gitmo (VIDEO)

“This is stuff of banana republics and third world countries,” Bartiromo said.

NSA officials said that Tucker was not a “target” of an investigation but as we suspected, the NSA spied on Tucker by “incidentally collecting” his communications while ‘targeting’ someone else.

A new NSA review confirms Tucker Carlson was “unmasked” – and of course the agency is maintaining they never “targeted” Tucker.

Via The Record:

An examination by the spy agency, prompted by congressional inquiries, found that the Fox News host’s communications were not targeted — as the NSA has previously stated publicly — nor intercepted through so-called “incidental collection,” where the U.S. government sometimes obtains the emails or phone calls of Americans in contact with a foreign target under surveillance, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Correspondence between intelligence agencies and oversight authorities are conducted through classified means. Instead, the nation’s top electronic spy agency found that Carlson was mentioned in communications between third parties and his name was subsequently revealed through “unmasking,” a process in which relevant government officials can request the identities of American citizens in intelligence reports to be divulged provided there is an official reason, such as helping them make sense of the intelligence documents they are reviewing.

“For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading,” a Fox News spokesperson told The Record.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

