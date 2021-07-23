At least two individuals were injured in New York after a car that had been surrounded by a crowd of people protesting police brutality attempted to drive away Wednesday evening.

Justin Burgos, 18, was allegedly driving near Bleecker Street and 10th Avenue as the crowd gathered outside the New York Police Department’s 6th Precinct calling for the firing of Sgt. Joseph Cuervo, who was accused of assaulting a gay black man in 2013.

Burgos, reportedly the son of an NYPD deputy inspector , allegedly attempted to drive beyond the crowd of about 25 people but was prevented from doing so.

FORECAST: 1.8M ILLEGAL MIGRANTS UNDER BIDEN, ‘WORST EVER YEAR’

The crowd had overflowed onto the street and obstructed his vehicle, videos from the scene showed. He allegedly hit the car horn multiple times before accelerating and running over a bike.

Police officers who were on the street observing the protest attempted to help the situation and removed the bike lodged under Burgos’s car. He allegedly sped off, hitting several people.

The incident occurred at about 10:20 p.m., officials said.

At least one individual and a police officer were struck by the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

Officers followed Burgos’s vehicle before stopping him several blocks away on Grove Street, according to the NYPD.

Burgos was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In 2015, New York paid Michael Watson $150,000 as part of a settlement for his alleged exchange with Cuervo, who was an officer at the time.

Watson claimed he was mocked with homophobic slurs during a marijuana bust two years prior.