https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-cognitive-ronny-jackson-resign

Ronny Jackson, who served as physician to the president during the administrations of Barack Obama and Donald Trump, is concerned about President Joe Biden’s current cognitive abilities. Jackson, who became the representative for Texas’ 13th Congressional District this year, believes that Biden won’t finish out his first term in office and will resign or be forced out of the White House via the 25th Amendment.

Jackson, who is a Republican, appeared on “Hannity” Thursday night to provide his opinion of Biden’s mental fitness.

“I’ve been saying this from the very beginning. I’ve been saying that something’s going on here,” Jackson told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “I was saying this when he was candidate Joe Biden, and I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse.”

Jackson asked, “Where are the people in our academic medicine that were out there calling for President Trump to have a cognitive test? Where are these people?”

Last month, Rep. Jackson and 13 other Republican lawmakers called for Biden to take a cognitive test, like the one he administered to Trump when he was in office. Jackson said, “Given the precedent set and President Biden’s CLEAR mental struggles, I believe it’s past time he take a cognitive test.” Trump took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment under Jackson in 2018, and at the time Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the test that assesses mild cognitive impairment or dementia.

“There’s something seriously going on with this man right now,” Jackson said of President Biden. “And you know I think that he’s either going to – he’s either going to resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now.”

Jackson hypothesized that members of the Biden administration are asking themselves, “Can I take direction from this man right now?”

Jackson predicted that “there’s going to be some serious pushback from the White House and from the left to do something about what’s going on” with Biden.

The former White House doctor stated, “This is a national security issue at this point.”

“Our adversaries overseas, they are watching this closely. They are watching every single thing he does,” Jackson said of Biden.

Jackson expressed that he fears America’s enemies are “looking at what’s going on in the Joe Biden administration right now and thinking that it is a perfect time to come after us.”

Jackson concluded, “We need somebody who will inspire confidence in the American people and inspire the right level of fear and pause in our adversaries, and we do not have that man in the White House right now.”

Stephen Miller, Trump’s former senior policy adviser, was also a guest on “Hannity” and referred to Biden’s performance during Wednesday’s town hall event on CNN.

“Anybody watching that town hall last night, and as you mentioned, not many were, can see that his cognitive situation is deteriorating rather rapidly, and that is deeply alarming to all Americans,” Miller stated.

Miller went on to question who is making the critical decisions in the White House, “Who’s making decisions about COVID? Who’s making decisions about the border? Who’s making decisions about Russia and the Nord Stream pipeline? Because, clearly, it is not Joe Biden.”

Jackson posted a video of his “Hannity” appearance with the caption: “Something’s SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden — and it’s only going to get WORSE! It’s past the point of embarrassment. He’s lost. He’s confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results!”

Questions about Biden’s mental fitness resurfaced this week because of the president’s effectiveness during the CNN town hall. At times during the town hall, Biden lost his train of thought, struggled to find the words he wanted to say, and made bizarre statements. Biden highlighted a conspiracy theory that that Democrats are “sucking the blood of children.”

CNN fact-checked President Biden on numerous statements he made during the town hall and refuted many of the claims he made during the event.

Last month during the G7 summit in England, President Biden suffered from multiple mental lapses and gaffes.

