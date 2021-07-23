https://www.oann.com/olympics-israelis-killed-at-1972-munich-games-remembered-in-opening-ceremony/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-israelis-killed-at-1972-munich-games-remembered-in-opening-ceremony



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony – Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – July 23, 2021. Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko of Israel and Yakov Toumarkin of Israel during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Marko Djurica

July 23, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) -Israeli Olympic team members killed by Palestinian gunmen at the 1972 Munich Olympics were remembered during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday with a moment of silence, the first time this has happened.

The families of the 11 victims had long asked the International Olympic Committee to hold a minute’s silence at a Games opening ceremony, but had until Friday been turned down.

On Sept. 5, 1972, members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage at the poorly secured athletes’ village by Palestinian gunmen from the Black September group.

Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue effort erupted into gunfire.

Relatives of those killed had sought for them to be remembered at opening ceremonies but the IOC had previously ignored those requests.

Instead of a ceremonies commemoration, the IOC in 2016 inaugurated the Place of Mourning in a leafy part of the Olympic village at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics to remember those who had died during the Olympic Games, with two of the Israeli victims’ widows present.

The Place of Mourning featured two stones from ancient Olympia encased in glass and had been described as “closure” at the time by Ankie Spitzer, widow of her Israeli fencing coach husband Andre.

