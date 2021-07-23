https://www.oann.com/olympics-tennis-osakas-opening-match-moved-to-sunday-at-organisers-request-itf/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-tennis-osakas-opening-match-moved-to-sunday-at-organisers-request-itf



By Sudipto Ganguly

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Naomi Osaka has had her opening match in the Olympic women’s singles event pushed back by a day to Sunday following a request from Tokyo 2020 organisers, the International Tennis Federation confirmed to Reuters.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, who is returning to tennis after a two-month mental health break, was scheduled to kick off Olympic proceedings on Saturday against China’s Saisai Zheng on the main showcourt at the Ariake Tennis Park.

“The request came from Tokyo 2020 organisers to move her match to Sunday,” an ITF spokesperson said.

There was no reason given for the switch.

