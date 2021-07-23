https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/paltry-crowd-gathers-see-joe-biden-campaign-terry-mcauliffe-arlington-virginia-video/

Joe Biden will be in Arlington Friday evening to campaign for Virginia Democrat Governor hopeful Terry McAuliffe.

Biden supposedly won Virginia by 10 points in 2020 against Trump (after a 300,000 vote spike out of no where) but he can’t even draw a decent-sized crowd.

According to the WaPo reporter on the scene, the vibe at the McAuliffe rally is much like a “pre-pandemic event”

So what’s the excuse for such a small crowd if Biden is the most popular president ever?

The setup in Arlington where Pres. Biden will campaign for Terry McAuliffe in a couple of hours. Vibe here is very much like a pre-pandemic campaign event. Upbeat music. Ice cream. Campaign people walking through w/clipboards. Some people wearing face masks but most are not. pic.twitter.com/gU7ZrXdNuR — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) July 23, 2021

Terry McAuliffe posted a close-up video of the crowd to make it look like it’s a packed house.

