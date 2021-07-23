https://noqreport.com/2021/07/23/penn-law-students-launch-anti-israel-club/
Law students at the University of Pennsylvania’s launched a club dedicated to ending school-sponsored trips to Israel.
Penn Law Students for Justice in Palestine issued a statement on July 2 encouraging fellow students to sign a petition against iTrek — a Penn-sanctioned trip that exposes students to Israeli business practices. However, the students billed the opportunity as “a politically motivated endeavor, meant to whitewash and perpetuate Israel’s decades-long oppression and dispossession of Palestinians.”
“Israel & Co., the entity behind iTrek, was founded by a former Israeli government official and has received funding from the Israeli government,” wrote the students. “While the organizers of these trips are savvy enough to provide a semblance of balance, for example by including a meeting with a Palestinian professor or a visit to Ramallah, such activities do not negate the trips’ fundamental purpose. This approach is consistent with a strategy advanced by right-wing billionaire Sheldon Adelson, which aims to appeal to ‘progressive,’ ‘social justice oriented’ students by promoting a pro-Israel message while avoiding overt propaganda.”
Beyond stating that “traveling in and of itself is a concern” due […]
Read the whole story at campusreform.org
