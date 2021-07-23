https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60faaf40bbafd42ff588558d
A spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense has dismissed the Taliban’s claims that the organization controls 90% of the country’s borders, stating that the declaration was “baseless.”…
The crowded Republican primary for an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio is testing the ongoing political sway of former President Donald Trump…
A World Health Organization spokesman has called on nations around the world to further their cooperation with the international body in finding the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic….
The Philippines government has issued a stay-at-home order for millions of children aged five to 17, just weeks after Manila lifted a ban on minors at public gatherings, as the country battles soaring…
A Columbian woman fell to her death when attempting to bungee jump from a bridge. The New York Post is reporting: A Colombian bungee-jumper plummeted to her death this week after a communications mish…