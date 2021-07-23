https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/23/politifact-spreads-some-misinformation-to-clean-up-joe-bidens-mess-n415331
About The Author
Related Posts
The US Conference of Catholic Bishops Votes to Draft a Policy That Could Deny Communion to Pro-Abort Politicians Like Joe Biden
June 20, 2021
Joe Biden Vows to Screw You Over Even More
July 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy