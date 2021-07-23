https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/mans-failed-marriage-proposal-at-worcester-red-sox-game-caught-on-camera/

He struck out!

An embarrassing video appears to show the moment a man’s marriage proposal at a minor league baseball game in Massachusetts goes horribly wrong — as his girlfriend publicly rejects him and runs away.

In the footage, the unnamed guy pops the question in front of a crowd of fans in a dugout at a Worcester Red Sox home game on Thursday, according to now-viral footage posted by the Instagram account What’s the Word Massachusetts.

The would-be romantic gesture prompted cheers at Polar Park — but instead of swooning, his stunned girlfriend put her hands over her mouth and shook her head “no.”

“I have to go,” she can be heard saying — before bolting up the stairs and leaving him alone on one knee.

“The woman was horrified after the proposal. She ran up the stairs. The gentleman ran after her with two of his buddies,” Steven Wooster, a fan in attendance, told the radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub. “I saw the whole thing. It was horrifying.”

The cringe-inducing proposal, which was also played on the stadium’s massive screen, sparked speculation from witnesses that the moment was so awful, it had to have been staged.

The proposal took place on top of the first base dugout. Newsflare

The unnamed man got on one knee but did not get the result he was expecting. Newsflare

It’s a moment that won’t be forgotten … but for the wrong reasons.

But a source with knowledge of the incident told The Post the proposal was planned and that family members of the couple were in the crowd — one sign that it was a real-life romantic fumble.

“It was definitely not a stunt in any way by the club — and every indication from those involved was that it was sincere,” said Bill Wanless, vice president of communications for the Worcester Red Sox. “But we haven’t heard anything from the parties involved.”

Ashley Green, a photographer who filmed footage of the guy getting rejected, told Insider without elaborating that she believed it may have been a stunt.

Other observers took to Twitter to warn that public marriage proposals may not always be a home run.

“This one of the best rejections of all time lol,” one user cracked.

