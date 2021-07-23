https://www.dailywire.com/news/reactions-pour-in-after-senate-panel-votes-to-make-women-register-for-draft-equality

The Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday approved language in its annual defense policy bill that would require women to register for the draft.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was approved by senators on the committee behind closed doors, The Hill reported.

A summary of the Act indicates that the approved NDAA “amends Military Selective Service Act to require the registration of women for Selective Service.”

This Selective Service, or draft, “highlight” comes under a portion of the Act’s summary called the “Subcommittee on personnel.”

“Under the leadership of Chairwoman Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Ranking Member Thom Tillis (R-NC), the subcommittee mark advances numerous measures that strengthen the All-Volunteer Force and improve the quality of life of the men and women of the armed forces, their families, and the Department of Defense civilian workforce, and includes numerous reforms the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) to address sexual assault and harassment within the military,” the summary reads.

“Despite the U.S. not having used the draft since the Vietnam War, men ages 18 through 25 are required to register for the Selective Service System, and failure to register is considered a felony punishable by a fine of up to $250,000 and 5 years imprisonment,” The Daily Caller highlighted Friday. “Despite the requirements of selective service, Pentagon officials have regularly said that they expect to keep the military all-volunteer, according to The Hill.”

Reactions to the news quickly poured in online.

Commentator and creator Lauren Chen snarked that this was a step toward progressive “equality.”

Daily Wire podcast host and author Michael Knowles called the news “truly disgusting.”

Daily Wire podcast host and author Matt Walsh reacted similarly. “It’s absurd and gross and immoral for a nation to draft its daughters into combat,” he posted to Twitter. “But this is what you wanted, feminists, and now you got it. You have only yourselves to thank. Congratulations.”

“By the way I’d go to prison before I’d register my daughters for the draft,” Walsh added. “But I never believed in gender equality so that’s a position I can take without self-contradiction.”

By the way I’d go to prison before I’d register my daughters for the draft. But I never believed in gender equality so that’s a position I can take without self-contradiction. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 23, 2021

“What have establishment conservatives ever actually conserved?” said Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

What have establishment conservatives ever actually conserved? https://t.co/EF6o3RFpxp — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 23, 2021

Veteran and radio host Jesse Kelly stated his opposition, too. “Women shouldn’t be part of the draft,” he wrote. “They shouldn’t be part of any combat unit. They shouldn’t be on Naval vessels. I don’t have to prove to you why they shouldn’t. It’s the military. It’s life or death. YOU have to prove to ME why a country with 150 million men needs women.”

Women shouldn’t be part of the draft. They shouldn’t be part of any combat unit. They shouldn’t be on Naval vessels. I don’t have to prove to you why they shouldn’t. It’s the military. It’s life or death. YOU have to prove to ME why a country with 150 million men needs women. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 23, 2021

“This is a terrible thing,” commented politico Ryan James Girdusky.

This is a terrible thing https://t.co/X3H8rJ2TDi — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 23, 2021

“If this doesn’t incense you, I really don’t want you near US policymaking,” commented Rebeccah Heinrichs.

If this doesn’t incense you, I really don’t want you near US policymaking. https://t.co/UgUj5ZDFCc — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) July 23, 2021

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said opposition to such a move should be a “political mission,” no matter which side of the aisle it comes from.

“It should be our political mission to defeat any member of Congress (Senate or House) in either party who forces this garbage on our daughters. This is a non-starter, and is all out political war. CC: @LeaderMcConnell @GOPLeader @SenateGOP @HouseGOP @NRCC @NRSC.”

It should be our political mission to defeat any member of Congress (Senate or House) in either party who forces this garbage on our daughters. This is a non-starter, and is all out political war. CC: @LeaderMcConnell @GOPLeader @SenateGOP @HouseGOP @NRCC @NRSC https://t.co/WZ0jK15goe — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 23, 2021

“Oh now we’re women?” Bridget Phetasy mocked.

“*Birthing persons,” Dana Loesch similarly joked.

Daily Wire editor Emily Zanotti argued that “no one should be required to register for the draft.”

No one should be required to register for the draft. https://t.co/9ujknZqaZt — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 23, 2021

